Love Staud's Cult Bags? Take A Look At Its First Shoe Collection

LA-based label Staud has garnered cult status since it was founded back in 2015 by the hugely influential Sarah Staudinger (who cut her teeth at Reformation) and George Augusto. Whether you know it or not, we'll bet your style choices are being inspired by the brand's aesthetic, all statement-making architectural bag shapes and kitsch ready-to-wear line.
Its Shirley PVC mini tote, Moreau macramé bucket and rotund Bisset bag have been imitated by a slew of high street retailers and seen on the arm of every editor and influencer worth their salt, not to mention the brand's 197k Instagram followers (and counting).
To our delight, for SS19 the brand is introducing its debut footwear line, launching exclusively on Staud and Net-A-Porter. For those squealing with glee at the return of the '00s aesthetic – brimming with homages to Carrie Bradshaw's SATC wardrobe – Staud's inaugural collection is pure nostalgia-tinged heaven: think wedged mules, strappy French heels and thong sandals in a slew of shades and textures.
"We wanted to offer versatility and bang for your buck when it comes to shoes that make a statement for every day," says Staudinger. "Nothing is too high, everything is comfortable, practical and you can dress it up or down. That’s a huge part of our brand identity across the board, with bags and ready-to-wear – and now shoes."
Like its contemporaries Rixo, Ganni and Cult Gaia, Staud has captured the hearts of sartorially switched-on women everywhere due to its cutting-edge design and affordable price point. Gone are the days when you had to save a month's rent in order to carry the bag of the moment; now, our favourite accessories start at £160 and see you through every event of the season.
Starting at £175, Staud's footwear offering has us dreaming of warm city nights and seaside breaks; we'll be wearing ours with cropped fine-ribbed cardigans, silk camisole dresses and, naturally, the brand's croc-effect Alice and Sadie totes. Race you to the checkout.
