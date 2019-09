With irresistibly retro styling and a knack for unexpected colour combinations, Staud never fails to inspire temporal wanderlust, serving a fresh and modern dose of come-hither seen through ever-so-slightly mod-coloured glasses. The SS19 collection is no exception, with Pop Art-inspired colour-blocking and sweet matching sets reminiscent of an era that is bygone but still alluring. And don't worry, Staud is still serving up the structured, street-style friendly bags that the label is well-known for — this time in a variety of urn-like shapes that channel archeological finds. Click through to see some of our favourites from the new collection.