5 Ways To Make Jeans & A T-Shirt More Exciting

Jeans and a T-shirt are the bread and butter of our wardrobe but pulling on the same old denim and faded tee every morning doesn't exactly scream style goals. Fortunately, a host of brands are throwing out fresh iterations of the classic combo for AW19, making getting dressed in the AM all the more thrilling.
First, Calvin Klein introduced its unconventional inside-out jeans, then back in spring dad jeans replaced the ubiquitous mom style, courtesy of the likes of Versace, Off-White and Prada. Over on the street style front, straight-leg jeans topped off with a white sock and loafer ruled the roost.
We'll always be loyal to the trusty tee and denim formula but for 2019 we're giving it a new lease of life, from tie-dye to leather. Looking to a slew of cool women we spotted on Instagram for inspiration, scroll through to pick your next foolproof look...