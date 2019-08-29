Sun, Rain & Sun Again: Outfit Inspiration For This Confusing Weather

In an ideal world, a drop of rain wouldn’t touch us until at least October. But lately it's felt like the weather just can't make up its mind, leaving it incredibly hard for us to get dressed.
So in the spirit of perfecting an outfit that accommodates both warm temperatures and unexpected showers, we turned our attention to Instagram, of course. Dispel all ideas that your rainy day uniform should consist of boring wellies and a brolly that you borrowed from a mate and never returned. A bevy of women have managed to flawlessly tackle the sartorial dilemma.
Whether you're committed to check prints, love a chunky boot or are pining after a quilted coat, soak up the seriously cool looks that you're bound to be rotating when dreary skies hit.