Uber, Deliveroo & Bolt Will Give Discounts To Young People Who Get The COVID Vaccine

Apps including Uber, Deliveroo and Bolt are to offer discounts and special offers to young people who take up the COVID-19 vaccine.
The latest figures show that 46.8 million adults in the UK have had their first dose of the vaccine, while 36.1 million have also had their second dose. According to the government, two-thirds of young people have now accepted their first dose.
In a bid to incentivise the remaining third to follow suit, the government has partnered with several businesses popular with Gen Z and millennial customers. According to a press release, Uber will be "offering discounted Uber rides and meals on Uber Eats for young adults who get the jab".
Meanwhile, Bolt will be providing free rides to vaccination centres. Other businesses will offer special offers and discounts to be announced in the coming weeks.
"We are excited to do our bit in the push to get every adult in the UK vaccinated against COVID-19," says Thom Elliot of Pizza Pilgrims, which has also joined the scheme. "By making getting your jab as easy as grabbing a pizza, hopefully we can help our teams and our customers get both their first and second doses as easily and quickly as possible. Watch this space for more details."
Though uptake is prevalent across the board, government data suggests that young people are the most vaccine-hesitant group in the UK. A University of Glasgow study and other surveys also suggest that women and people from Black, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities are less likely to take the COVID-19 vaccine, with many citing fears of future unknown side effects and issues with trust.
"Getting both doses of the jab is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and avoid unknowingly passing the virus on to someone who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19," said Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi. "Thank you to the businesses who have backed this mission - please get your jabs as soon as you can and grab a bargain."