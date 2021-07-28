Sorting Facts From Fiction About Pregnancy & The COVID Vaccine

"I finally reached the front and the man said, 'It says here you’re pregnant?' I did my best not to sound hysterical and quickly replied, 'Yes and I’m starting to freak out about doing this.' Suddenly, I felt enveloped by a comforting embrace of people who have probably had to deal with this a thousand times already." They gave Imogen a seat and talked to her about how these things are always so nerve-wracking anyway, without the added pressure of a baby on the way, while another person went to get her a pamphlet. "I felt bad for holding up the line," Imogen continues, "but I knew I needed this minute to be comforted. The woman with the pamphlet helpfully pointed out the bits of info that I’d already found online myself, where it says how safe it is to get vaccinated. They asked if I wanted to go ahead and I said I absolutely did, but I really needed their help. I was so grateful."