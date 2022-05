Boris Johnson’s Government Is A Toxic Boys’ Club

Refinery29 readers said the report makes them feel "sick", "frustrated", "helpless". Boris Johnson may be safe for now, helped in no small part by the fact that Sue Gray’s report has been so delayed. But living costs are rising. Ordinary people are, once again, paying for the government’s behaviour. Conveniently, Sunak has just U-turned and promised to levy a windfall tax on oil and gas energy providers to try and help but this won’t distract from the truth that has been exposed: politics is still an old boys' club and enough is enough. Old boys' clubs work because of omertà: a sworn oath of secrecy like those taken in the mob. Members of the club protect other members, formally and informally. They help each other out. They don’t tell. But they don't have to get away with it. The antidote? Speak up, speak out and hold those in power to account. In the end, they only keep their jobs if people vote for them.