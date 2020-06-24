In lockdown, a lot of us fit into one of two camps: those who rock their trusty mascara, concealer and lipstick daily (who can dismiss the transformative power of a little makeup when you're living in sweats?) and those who have eschewed makeup altogether.
Whether you're delving into your makeup bag or not, there are so many beauty trends coming out of quarantine, from the all-out experimental (think embellished eyes and fuchsia lips) to the new natural (winged mascara and translucent blush).
Click through to uncover the London beauty movements that are going to be huge this year, as predicted by top makeup artists.