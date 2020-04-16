5 Breakout Makeup Trends That Will Be Huge After Quarantine

No matter what your quarantine beauty routine looks like — from just caring for your skin to playing with makeup — chances are you'll revert back to some semblance of normalcy once the current social-distancing measures are lifted. But even if your makeup aesthetic is barely-there by design, you might be romanticising the once-mundane process of putting on lipstick and mascara before heading to a social gathering or dinner out.
For something to look forward to, we chatted with celebrity makeup artists who gave us their trend predictions for spring and summer 2020. From silky skin to vinyl lip colour, scroll through to see the breakout looks on the rise and the exact products that bring them to life. Consider it inspiration to put on makeup for your next Zoom meeting, a trend-forward shopping guide, or just a preview of good things to come.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
