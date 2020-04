How To Use Zoom Breakout Rooms In Meetings & Classes

The host can also assign breakout rooms during the meeting by clicking on the Breakout Rooms icon in the bottom right of the Zoom meeting screen. From here, the host can select how many rooms they'd like to create, and either choose to let Zoom automatically divide participants into them at random, or manually choose who goes in which room. Next to each room, they can click Assign and then select participants to add to each room. They can also shift participants between rooms by selecting the participant's name from within one room and moving it to another. The host can then click Options, where they can choose to allow participants to return to the main Zoom room at any time, require participants to manually join their breakout rooms, or set up a time limit for the breakout rooms.