If you're Zooming daily for the foreseeable future, be mindful of what exactly your bosses can see. For starters: what's behind you. Know what falls within the field of view of your laptop camera — as in, make sure you're wearing pants. Zoom also has a feature called attention tracking , which lets the meeting host know if a participant doesn't have the meeting window in focus for more than 30 seconds. So if you're Slacking your coworkers in the foreground with the Zoom meeting open in the background, your boss or teacher can tell. If a participant is not paying attention, the host will see a clock icon next to their name in the Manage Participants panel. Thankfully, this setting can be disabled by going to Account Management > Account Settings > Meeting > Attention Tracking.