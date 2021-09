The Science-Free Guide To Convincing Your Girlfriend* To Get Vaxxed

Meaning something fun your person may want to do that will require a vaccine. This strategy is maybe a little below the belt, but this is a global health pandemic and sometimes you gotta play dirty. More and more provinces in Canada are implementing vaccine passports which means the un-jabbed won’t be able to dine indoors, or go to concerts. The goal of vaccine mandates is to keep people safe, but also to act as an incentive. Vaccine bookings have gone up in B.C., Quebec, and Ontario since these provinces announced passports. “When people realise the practical implications of being unvaccinated, they are likely to reconsider,” says Caulfield. So maybe mention the new restaurant you’re dying to try or the girls trip you’re planning. “One thing that is so important is that people need a dignified path to changing their mind. If it feels like they’re caving, that could cause them to hold out longer than they want to.”