Britney Spears' $10,000 Painting Is The Best Thing I've Seen All Day

"My aunt Sandra died of cancer, and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that" Spears said in a statement following the announcement of this plan. "I'm just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis, and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall."