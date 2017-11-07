Britney Spears' $10,000 Painting Is The Best Thing I've Seen All Day

Remember this Britney Spears painting tweet? I think about it every day. Three things you should know about the video: 1) It's captioned "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" 2) In it, she's wearing a combination of lingerie and athleisure, and 3) You can buy one of the paintings she's working on for $10,000. At least, that's what entertainment writer and reporter Robin Leach did after the singer donated a painting to Vegas Cares, an auction raising money for victims of the shooting in Las Vegas. It's unclear if any more will be available for purchase, but I truly hope so, because this is a blessed image that I would love the chance to recreate:
"It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to ... himself! Yes! Great $10k moment," columnist and presenter John Katsilometes captioned a snap of Leach with the aforementioned painting, which is one of the very paintings Spears was working on below:
Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! ??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/T3ne9oCZyc— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 13, 2017
"I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," Spears said via a video message that was played during the benefit. "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward."
This isn't the first time the singer has gone all-out for charity. Just two days ago, she celebrated the opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation's Britney Spears Campus, which she facilitated by donating $1 million to the organization via ticket sales from her Piece Of Me Vegas residency.
"My aunt Sandra died of cancer, and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that" Spears said in a statement following the announcement of this plan. "I'm just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis, and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall."
Time and time again, Britney puts her money where her mouth is, and I'd love to pre-order her next masterpiece.
