Britney Spears' $10,000 Painting Is The Best Thing I've Seen All Day

Remember this Britney Spears painting tweet ? I think about it every day. Three things you should know about the video: 1) It's captioned "Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!!" 2) In it, she's wearing a combination of lingerie and athleisure, and 3) You can buy one of the paintings she's working on for $10,000. At least, that's what entertainment writer and reporter Robin Leach did after the singer donated a painting to Vegas Cares , an auction raising money for victims of the shooting in Las Vegas. It's unclear if any more will be available for purchase, but I truly hope so, because this is a blessed image that I would love the chance to recreate: