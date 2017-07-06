As If You Needed Another Reason To Love Her, Britney Spears Raised Over $1 Million For A Children's Cancer Facility
Oops, she did it again: Somehow, Britney Spears has once again made us love her even more.
The pop star recently raised one million dollars through her "Piece of Me" show ticket sales to benefit the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation (NCCF). According to People, the NCCF is set to open its 16,000 square-foot Britney Spears Campus later this year, which will be used to host over 45 services for adults and children.
"There are many things I've done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this," Spears said in a statement. "The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on."
Advertisement
Let’s make the last shows count, Vegas!! Tickets to the final #PieceOfMe dates are now on sale! https://t.co/1VyE3ATwop pic.twitter.com/7EdTewYArg— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 14, 2017
Spears has been performing at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas since 2013 and she announced in April that the final show of her residency will be on New Year's Eve of this year. During her four-year stay, the "Lucky" singer released an album, Glory, toured across Asia, and made a splash in Israel. Now, she's hoping to leave behind a different kind of legacy, one that's deeply personal to her.
"My aunt Sandra died of cancer, and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there's literally nothing I can think of worse than that" Spears said in a statement. "I'm just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis, and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall."
According to the NCCF, the new campus will actually open this summer at a yet-to-be-determined date.
Advertisement