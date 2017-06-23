This Airline Proves They Are Committed Britney Spears Fans In The Cutest Way

There's no doubt about it: When Britney Spears comes to town, you go all out for the occasion — and this airline is here to show you how it's done.
Israel's El Al Airlines is so excited to fly the Queen of Pop to Tel Aviv for her concert on July 3 that they recently posted a video of the flight attendants dancing and lip-syncing to "Toxic" — the same song that was recently leaked sans autotune and blew people's minds. As Hello Giggles notes, the video is definitely more safe for work than the original version.
Check out the incredible tribute below:
Frankly, we're downright impressed by the airline's dedication to treating Brit's arrival like the royal affair that it is, and we can't believe how great of a job they did with the choreography. Is knowing how to do a mean hair flip and body roll just part of the application process at El Al? Do they hold lip-syncing auditions? How are they all so damn good at this?!?
Anyway, it's safe to say the nation is more than ready for the highly anticipated show at HaYarkon Park, which as Variety points out, has hosted music legends like The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Paul McCartney. In fact, Israel even had to move its election day to accommodate Spears' performance.
According to NPR, the Labor Party delayed their leadership vote because too many of the region's security guards were already booked to work at the concert.
Fans are having some fun on Twitter, too. After Spears posted a video celebrating her arrival in Bangkok, an Israeli fan site responded, "Wait for Israel Britney. We are so excited and have been waiting for this performance for many years."
Of course, not everyone is happy about her upcoming stop. Some have gone online to petition her performance, citing the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine.
