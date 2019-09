Of course, the singer has been performing au naturel at her Piece Of Me show in Vegas , but for those of us who can't make the trip, this leaked video is a taste of the talent that rocketed her to stardom way back when . Without autotune, her voice is more authentic, and the raspiness of the vocals gives the song a brand new twist. Instead of something you'd dance to at a club, this stripped-down version feels a bit more like, dare I say, an open mic? Or at the very least, what it would sound like if you brought Britney Spears out with you to do karaoke (which, by the way, sounds like a great idea).