While it doesn't surprise me that Britney Spears is actually a really talented singer, apparently some of you needed a reminder. A version of "Toxic" without autotune was just leaked, and it proves we need an acoustic album from the pop star ASAP.
Of course, the singer has been performing au naturel at her Piece Of Me show in Vegas, but for those of us who can't make the trip, this leaked video is a taste of the talent that rocketed her to stardom way back when. Without autotune, her voice is more authentic, and the raspiness of the vocals gives the song a brand new twist. Instead of something you'd dance to at a club, this stripped-down version feels a bit more like, dare I say, an open mic? Or at the very least, what it would sound like if you brought Britney Spears out with you to do karaoke (which, by the way, sounds like a great idea).
Advertisement
I'm not the only one into this minimalist version. People on Twitter are having an absolute ball with proof that Queen Britney is as talented as they always believed.
Britney Spears performing "Toxic" without Autotune is legit! https://t.co/5Roz1xv96Z— Luther Vandross (@GreatWallofChin) June 7, 2017
"Britney Spears performing "Toxic" without Autotune is legit!" a fan wrote.
I know there are other important things going on, but Britney Spears singing Toxic without autotune is glorious. https://t.co/OjTrTZjso4— Paul (@mrmetacrisis) June 7, 2017
"I know there are other important things going on, but Britney Spears singing Toxic without autotune is glorious," another added.
Every person who has encountered Britney Spears in their childhood must hear this!!! Toxic w/o autotune. Sheet <3 https://t.co/5nROL9m546— JL Santos ✌ (@thefrENZOned) June 7, 2017
"Every person who has encountered Britney Spears in their childhood must hear this!!!" one fan cried. "Toxic w/o autotune. Sheet <3"
Who do we need to pay to get this version on Spotify? If you still don't believe me, take a listen to the song below. All hail the queen.
Related Video:
Advertisement