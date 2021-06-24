“Stay Strong”: All The Celebrities Supporting Britney Spears After Her Hearing

Missy Elliott
Justin Timberlake
After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021
Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.
No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.
Halsey
Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.— h (@halsey) June 23, 2021
Brandy
Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021
Mariah Carey
Nathalie Emmanuel
Honestly if Britney’s situation isn’t f***ed up enough… the fact they force an IUD inside her when she wants more children… What’s next? Permanently sterilise her? It’s as shocking as that. #FreeBritney— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) June 24, 2021
Rina Sawayama
so fucking shocked and sad at the full extent and facets of the abuse. We love u SO much Britney 💔💔💔 I hope the people who did this to u get what they deserve. Our angel #FreeBritney— RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) June 24, 2021