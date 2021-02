Women In Hollywood Are Rallying Around The #FreeBritney Movement After Revealing Doc

It's important to note that most of the A-listers publicly supporting Spears right now are women, and it's likely because many of them can relate to being subjected to overwhelming sexism and intense scrutiny as a result of working in the entertainment industry. Almost every woman who has worked in Hollywood has been on the receiving end of industry abuse , mistreated for the simple fact that they were women. Britney's extenuating circumstances serve as the most extreme case study for what happens when women are not allowed to hold the reigns of their own narratives.