There are many questions regarding how or why a conservatorship over a pop star like Britney Spears would amount to this much controversy — including the singer's possible admission into a mental health facility and the lawsuit against a fan blog . What we know definitively is that Spears’ hearing is scheduled for July 22, and there is a chance her conservatorship could end, but that hasn’t been listed as the reason for the hearing. The last time she petitioned for her conservatorship to end was in 2009 , which was denied by the court. No public record has emerged that Spears has tried to end her conservatorship since then. And, given the vague outline of what will be addressed in the hearing on Wednesday, it is hard to know what effect this most recent adjudication will have on her life.