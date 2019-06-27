Britney Spears' Conservatorships Sues Blogger Leading #FreeBritney Movement

Spears' court-ordered conservatorship, (other wise known as a guardianship) which is overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, was accused of controlling the pop star against her will. Most of those accusations came from fans of the 90s icon, namely by a blog called "Absolute Britney." Anthony Elia, who runs the blog, is being sued for falsely suggesting that Britney's conservators are manipulating her Instagram account to make her appear more troubled than she really is, the Associated Press reported. Refinery29 has reached out to Spears and Elia for comment.
Advertisement
The lawsuit slams back against Elia's accusations and instead alleges that Elia "has made it his mission to spread false and malicious lies on the internet about Britney, her conservatorship and her team, including that those around Britney are harming her and not acting in her best interests."
Sources also told TMZ that the rumors exaggerated by the #FreeBritney movement resulted in death threats against Britney's conservatorship, causing law enforcement to step in.
The rumors around Britney's safety started after she canceled her new Las Vegas show, Britney: Domination in January of this year. Following the cancellation, she also announced a personal leave for her own health, coinciding with her father's recovery from a colon rupture. The timing was suspicious to some of her fans, like Elia, who sought to uncover some deeper truth. This quest is exactly what the lawsuit is addressing.
"It is time for the conspiracy theories about Britney' Spears' well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop," it reads.
As of now, the man behind "Absolute Britney" and its accompanying social media platforms has not formally responded or acknowledged a lawsuit, but he did post a Winston Churchill quote.
Good morning! Hope everyone has an awesome Thursday! Sending you all amazing and good vibes 😁🙏💙❤ pic.twitter.com/Mk2DA41oMo— Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) June 27, 2019
Advertisement