Britney Spears' Conservatorships Sues Blogger Leading #FreeBritney Movement

Spears' court-ordered conservatorship , (other wise known as a guardianship) which is overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, was accused of controlling the pop star against her will. Most of those accusations came from fans of the 90s icon, namely by a blog called "Absolute Britney." Anthony Elia, who runs the blog, is being sued for falsely suggesting that Britney's conservators are manipulating her Instagram account to make her appear more troubled than she really is, the Associated Press reported . Refinery29 has reached out to Spears and Elia for comment.