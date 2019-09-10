After 11 Years, Britney Spears Father Removed As Conservator

After 11 years, Britney Spears’ father Jamie will no longer be her conservator, according to multiple reports. The news comes after a police report was reportedly filed by Spears’ ex Kevin Federline, accusing Jamie of physically harming the pair’s 13-year-old son, Sean and in the wake of Jamie’s previously reported health issues.
Jamie has acted as Spears’ conservator since 2008, along with attorney Andrew Wallet. In March of 2019, Wallet resigned, making Jamie sole conservator. Now, Jamie has stepped down, according to court documents read by Billboard, while caregiver Jodi Montgomery has been appointed to serve in his place. Montgomery will hold the role until January 2020, according to reports.
Jamie has acted as Spears’ conservator since 2008, along with attorney Andrew Wallet. In March of 2019, Wallet resigned, making Jamie sole conservator. Now, Jamie has stepped down, according to court documents read by Billboard, while caregiver Jodi Montgomery has been appointed to serve in his place. Montgomery will hold the role until January 2020, according to reports.
Advertisement
The conservatorship was put in place following Spears’ public mental health crisis, which included hospitalizations under psychiatric hold. The conservatorship was originally temporary, but has continued for the past decade. As Spears’ conservator, Jamie controlled Spears’ finances and personal affairs, as well as medical treatment. He even had final say on whether Spears could marry.
In April of 2019, Spears cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency Domination and went on an indefinite work hiatus. She cited health concerns for Jamie, who nearly died after suffering a ruptured colon, as the reason behind the break. She entered a wellness facility the same month, with reports citing that fear of losing Jamie took a toll on her mental health.
The #FreeBritney movement, spearheaded by the podcast Britney’s Gram, claimed that Jamie had too much control over Spears’ life and that he personally pulled the plug on the show after Spears stopped taking psychiatric medication. Spears seemingly refuted such conspiracy theorists on her Instagram, saying in a video that “all is well” and that she was simply taking time off to focus on family. Spears’ conservatorship later sued Anthony Elia of blog Absolutely Britney for perpetuating claims that the conservatorship is improperly controlling the pop star and manipulating her social media counts to cover it up.
In May of 2019, Spears reportedly petitioned the judge overseeing her conservatorship so that she could have more decision-making powers over her life. The request was reportedly denied by the judge, who ordered an expert evaluation on the conservatorship. According to The New York Times, a second court hearing on the conservatorship is scheduled for September.
Advertisement