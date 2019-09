After 11 Years, Britney Spears Father Removed As Conservator

After 11 years, Britney Spears’ father Jamie will no longer be her conservator , according to multiple reports. The news comes after a police report was reportedly filed by Spears’ ex Kevin Federline, accusing Jamie of physically harming the pair’s 13-year-old son, Sean and in the wake of Jamie’s previously reported health issues.Jamie has acted as Spears’ conservator since 2008, along with attorney Andrew Wallet. In March of 2019, Wallet resigned, making Jamie sole conservator. Now, Jamie has stepped down, according to court documents read by Billboard, while caregiver Jodi Montgomery has been appointed to serve in his place. Montgomery will hold the role until January 2020, according to reports.