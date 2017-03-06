Everything I Learned About Britney Spears' BF From His Instagram

I was inspired, I was ambitious, and I wanted a change. I told myself that nothing was going to stop me, and nothing ever did. I was Inspired to work my ass off because my family worked way too hard for me to be here, I would never take any opportunities for granted , and will always will give it all I got. Things happen for you and not to you. Don't ever point any fingers ? #pizzaforlunch#oreosfordinner#doritosforlife
Working 2 jobs for over 55 hours a week, going to school full time and still manage to hit the gym twice a day for atleast 3 hours! If you love doing something you would make time for it no matter what. You only need 6 hours of sleep!