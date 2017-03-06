Story from Pop Culture

Everything I Learned About Britney Spears' BF From His Instagram

Morgan Baila
Photo: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
If I were to make a hypothetical list of requirements that a man who would have to meet in order to date the one and only Britney Spears it would be as followed:
He must be self-sufficient: Spears has no time in her life to support another mooching man. He must be athletic: Spears likes to go on hikes, jump on a trampoline, hit up the gym, and do yoga. He must be good with kids: Spears puts her two boys with Federline first — so should her man. He must be a great dancer: He’s gotta keep up with Spears. He must love Snapchat: Spears has a strong social media presence and she’s gotta be with someone who helps her continue creating A+ content.
And, by forces unseen, the universe must have found my list of Spears’ Ideal Boyfriend when they paired up 23-year-old Sam Ashgari with Spears. He totally fits the bill — consider me the new Millionaire Matchmaker. The two made their relationship Instagram official this past weekend when Spears gave him a birthday shout-out calling him her "baby," so we decided we needed to know more about the man in Spears' life. Even though he indeed marks off all the requirements on my checklist, who is he really?
Here's everything I found out about the Persian model and fitness guru after back-stalking his entire Instagram. (I do this for you guys.)
He appeared in Spears' "Slumber Party" video, which could be where the two met.
He loves the animal Snapchat filters.

Happy Saturday ???

He enjoys taking care of his body, and has shared his physical and mental transformation on his Instagram.

#red ? @binais

He is pretty young (he just turned 23) and was, within the few past years, enrolled in a college.
He was one of the construction worker hotties in Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" music video.
He doesn't personally like guns.

I personally don't like guns, but dam this sounds sweet #america#shutgun

He models.

All eyes on me! #fasionshow #michaelcostello #menmodel #runway

Okay — so he models a lot.

Backstage just moments before its show time in Vegas for @michaelcostello fashion show #magic#menswear

He moved to America 9 years ago, and still makes it a point to practice his Farsi.
He doesn't dress up for Halloween.

The conjuring 3? Incredible costume from @ariyaan ?

He is often featured in fitness publications (for obvious reasons).

How to built a super model physique on @ironmanmagazine YouTube channel! Check it out! ??? link in my bio!

He loves kids.
He and Spears make a great-looking couple.

About last night @clivejdavis #pregrammygala

