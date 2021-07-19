Britney Spears Criticizes Family, Tells Haters To “Go Read A F*cking Book”

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” it reads. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????” The post itself is an image that reads, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”