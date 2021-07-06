Britney Spears’ Manager Resigns, Saying Singer Will Allegedly Retire

Rudolph sent a letter of resignation to Spears' father Jamie Spears and to the conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery. In the letter, which was obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he has decided to call it quits because Britney allegedly plans to officially retire after her current indefinite work hiatus. "It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."
He continued: "As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."
Rudolph, who has also managed Miley Cyrus, Toni Braxton, and Justin Timberlake, began working with Britney in 1995, when she was only 13-years-old. A mere three years later, she released her breakout hit single "...Baby One More Time" and quickly skyrocketed to international stardom.
"Please accept this letter as my formal resignation. I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."
The news of Rudolph's resignation and Britney's alleged plans to make her hiatus permanent comes on the heels of her headline-making address to the court on June 23. During her more than 24-minute statement, she called her 13-year conservatorship "abusive," and made claims that that she had been forced to perform, take lithium, and keep her IUD in against her will.
Britney's next court hearing will be on July 14.
Refinery29 reached out to Britney's representatives for comment.