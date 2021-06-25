Britney Spears Speaks Out After Hearing: “I Was Embarrassed To Share What Happened To Me”

A day after delivering a gut-wrenching testimony detailing the alleged “abuse” she has suffered during her 13-year conservatorship, pop icon Britney Spears took to Instagram to explain why she’s kept her pain hidden from the public.
On June 24, the singer posted a photo of a young girl in a forest, along with an Albert Einstein quote: “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” In the caption, Spears explained that keeping up appearances was something she learned from a young age, and was an attitude that helped her move forward in difficult times.
Advertisement
“I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫,” she began. “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”
She conceded however that, as the public found out during the special hearing on June 23, things in Spears’ life are nowhere near a perfect fantasy. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”
During her testimony in open court, the singer claimed that she's felt like a "slave" under her conservatorship, feeling unable to do anything from driving around in her boyfriend's car to getting her IUD removed in order to have a child. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I'm happy," she said. "It's a lie. I thought that maybe if I said it enough, I would maybe become happy because I've been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane. And I'm depressed.”
Advertisement
In her Instagram post, Spears went on to apologize to fans for not being forthcoming, and explaining that she was “embarrassed to share what happened” to her. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped."
However, despite concealing the truth, she said that she felt that posting the highlights of her life on Instagram has been a helpful coping mechanism. "So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚♀️🦄 !!!!!"
It seems that even though he singer will continue to battle it out in court, we'll still get twirly-flowery Britney online.