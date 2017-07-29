This Elderly Couple Couple Have Traveled 5 Million Miles To Visit Nearly Every Cracker Barrel In America
Move aside, #couplegoals and make room for Cracker Barrel Goals. Indiana couple Ray and Wilma Yoder have been to 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States over the last 40 years, according to the Lebanon Democrat.
What began simply as a favorite restaurant for Ray soon turned into a hobby. His job delivering RVs took him all across the United States. "It took the boredom out of being on the road. It has a down-home spirit, and everybody is friendly," Ray told the Lebanon Democrat. Eventually, his wife Wilma began joining him on his cross-country trips. They made it a goal to visit every single location. One quick look at Cracker Barrel's store map and it is clearly a daunting endeavor! The couple's pastime first began to draw them attention about 30 years ago and has garnered them even more notice lately, as they've gotten closer to completing their goal. They even receive gift baskets at some locations.
Advertisement
The couple has traveled over five million miles in total to various Cracker Barrel locations which adds up to roughly 125,000 miles each year. They once visited eight locations in one day. Over time, Ray and Wilma have developed two rules for all of their visits: always buy something and always leave a tip. "We always have to buy something- a cup of coffee, candy or something. We don't just pull into the parking lot and leave," Ray explained to the Lebanon Democrat. Ray and Wilma arguably know Cracker Barrel restaurants better than most, for instance, Ray will notice when a checkers board looks off or if one location is inconsistent with the other stores. They usually keep that to themselves.
The couple claims that out of all the 644 locations they've visited, they've never had a bad experience. In all the states across the country, Ray said that one thing remained constant. "It's the same good service and great people wherever you go," he told the Lebanon Democrat.
The 80-something couple are so close to completing their goal! The Yoders have their sights set on visiting the final Cracker Barrel in the Portland, OR suburb of Tualatin sometime this year. Here's hoping they have time for a bowl of delicious, and renowned, chicken and dumplings while they're visiting!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement