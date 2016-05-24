You Can Pick Up Shia LaBeouf & Drive Him Anywhere

When Shia LaBeouf tweeted random GPS coordinates, we were as flummoxed as anyone. Now, we know that the tweets were a teaser for an upcoming project involving a partnership with VICE. The project, which involves LaBeouf as well as longtime collaborators Nastja Rönkkö and Luke Turner, is entitled #TAKEMEANYWHERE. It’s best described as a social media-directed roadtrip. They tweet coordinates, you pick them up, you take them whenever you want. Yes, really,
The trip, which you can track here, will include documentation such as photos, videos, and anything else they can figure out how to capture. LaBeouf, Rönkkö, and Turner will then create a video to be displayed at Finnish Institute in London and Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, twin institutional collaborators in the performance.
“There's definitely an Easy Rider kind of nostalgia to [the project,] but there's also a futuristic Blade Runner GPS thing going on,” LaBeouf tells VICE.
Turner says that the trip exists on two different ideological levels.
“And going back to that idea of the Great American Road Trip, there's always that sense of wanting to escape into the landscape, whereas here we're being tracked the whole time,” Turner tells VICE. “We're both escaping into it, while becoming more visible than we've ever been. That creates a strange dynamic.”
They haven’t posted anything to the official website yet, but presumably something will be coming soon.
