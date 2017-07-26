Road trips are a huge undertaking, and some parts of the journey are bound to be more lackluster than the others. Since you'll be spending so many hours in the car, it's important to pick a destination with diverse scenery — and ideally, a few surprises along the way. The top highway on our bucket list? The Road to Hana in Maui, Hawaii.
This 52-mile stretch of nature only takes three hours to drive through, but it's teeming with surreal wonders that look straight out of The Jungle Book. The sheer number of pristine waterfalls, beaches, and caves that will unfold before your eyes are simply incredible, and you'll need to devise a proper plan to hit as many of these spots as possible. Read through our roundup of the most jaw dropping spots on the highway to get your roadtrippin' groove on.
Advertisement
Wainapanapa State Park
There's a lot going on at this park: You'll want to spend at least a few hours here to get the most of the black sand beaches, huge sea caves, and rugged cliffs. This is arguably the most Instagram-worthy spot on your whole trip, with two dramatic black pebble arches and a panoramic view of the blue-green ocean.
Keane Peninsula
This peninsula is worth a brief detour, so you can catch the angry waves splashing along the shores and the black lava rocks. Unfortunately, swimming is prohibited due to the intensity of the waves.
This peninsula is worth a brief detour, so you can catch the angry waves splashing along the shores and the black lava rocks. Unfortunately, swimming is prohibited due to the intensity of the waves.
Twin Falls
This waterfall comes pretty close to what a paradise looks like. With a paved road leading up to the attraction, it's also one of the most accessible waterfalls along the trip. Be sure to refuel with fresh fruits and smoothies at one of the snack stands nearby.
Pipiwai Trail
This breathtaking forest is a bit challenging to get to, but seeing a never-ending sea of bamboos towering over you is well worth the 2.5 hour hike.
This breathtaking forest is a bit challenging to get to, but seeing a never-ending sea of bamboos towering over you is well worth the 2.5 hour hike.
Waimoku Falls
Waiting at the end of the Pipiwai Trail is one of Maui's tallest waterfalls. Dashing down a 200-feet mountain into a shallow pool, this majestic waterfall is surrounded by lush plantation that's so green it almost looks unreal.
Waiting at the end of the Pipiwai Trail is one of Maui's tallest waterfalls. Dashing down a 200-feet mountain into a shallow pool, this majestic waterfall is surrounded by lush plantation that's so green it almost looks unreal.
Advertisement