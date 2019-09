Lou & Grey Is Taking Its Show On The Road, Literally

Lou & Grey's lowkey vibe jives well with Coast by Coast: The bus-tique's free-spirited essence (it's a boutique without a fixed address, after all) falls right in line with the laid-back, breezy aesthetic Loft's diffusion line goes for — especially with its beachy summer collection, which is soft and airy with hints of texture.While Lou & Grey will factor heavily into the van's inventory, Coast by Coast will also stock seasonal merch from Basta Surf, Mara Hoffman, Kore Swim, and other Coast by Coast favorites . "We love to collaborate with artisans who make special, unique pieces," Noble says, noting that Lou & Grey stores offer up other brands, too.Lou & Grey only has 11 brick-and-mortar locations at the moment. The still-newish brand will be able to hit up cities where it has a customer base — thanks to its e-commerce and availability in Loft stores — but not a physical presence via the roaming boutique. "We get feedback on Instagram all the time from girls asking for a Lou & Grey shop in their neighborhood," Noble says.The bus' itinerary will bring Lou & Grey to places like Portland, "where the vibe and community really suits our aesthetic," Noble says, plus spots like Chicago and the Hamptons. Another benefit of taking the shop on the road: "There’s room for spontaneity," Noble explains. "There is always the possibility of more stops outside of the schedule."