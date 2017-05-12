This Is Your Ultimate Summer Travel Bucket List

Perhaps it's the prolonged daylight or the lack of snow, but there's something about the summer that inspires us to seize the day and make things happen. For some people, that means getting on a new workout routine or trying a new look, but for many of us, this is the time of the year when we're itching to strike new places off our travel bucket list.
Since summer getaways typically involve meticulous planning and saving up your annual leave, the destination really has to be worth the effort — a place that offers an experience completely different from what you were doing last year. Whether you're looking to explore a new city or communing with nature, these seven unique destinations — along with their respective seasonal activity ideas — will help you make this one count. Now go out and make this summer the best ever.