This Northern Cali Road Trip Is Chic AND Cheap

It's tough to ignore the call of the open road. But how do you find the midpoint between a road trip that's filled with sketchy motels and shitty fast food — and one that's, um, 100% out of your budget? The Pacific Coast Highway: That's how.
You may not be ready to go Wild and trek the California coast via the Pacific Crest Trail, but you're definitely ready to drive the PCH. Stretching from San Diego to San Francisco, this classic highway has seen its fair share of both ends of the road trip spectrum — from luxurious wineries to roadside dives. But since we're all about balance, we're aiming for top-of-the-line, elegant, well-designed, but at a price that won't make you queasy. Because spending yourself into a corner and regretting the whole journey kind of runs counter to the whole boho road trip spirit, doesn't it? (Of course, if you want to drop a couple thousand per night on your Big Sur hotel, we won't stop you. That's just a different article.)
And who better to share all things Cali-chic than our pal, design diva and Lonny editor Angela Tafoya? The S.F. resident (and CA native) knows the state's laid-back northern coast like the back of her hand, so we asked her for her favorite places to eat, drink, and relax on and off the Pacific Coast Highway. Ahead, find her top spots for your road trip up the coast.