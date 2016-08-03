This Stolen Gnome Went On A Road Trip Through North America

Do you think that garden gnomes going on adventures are a thing of the past? Well, if you do, you're wrong.
Meet Leopold, the traveling gnome. He spent the last eight months on the road with some strangers — going all the way from Victoria, Canada, to a couple of beaches in Mexico.
When in gnome: Victoria woman’s lawn ornament ‘kidnapped’ to Mexico and back https://t.co/SFHu2WJ0yM pic.twitter.com/K7oPLdg5le— CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) July 28, 2016
His owner, Bev York, said she had noticed that the gnome had disappeared in January, but figured it was not a problem because "things go missing all the time," she told CBC News.
To her surprise, Leopold came back in late July with a gift: a hardcover book full of pictures of his travels.
"One morning, back on December '15, I saw a motor home toddle along Finlayson Arm Road and I thought to myself, There's got to be more to life than standing knee-deep in rainwater, being peed on by neighborhood dogs, and staring at the same view every single day," the book reads.
The pictures show that he visited the Grand Canyon, went along Route 66, and finally landed in Mexico.
The traveling gnome prank is thought to have been around since the 1980s. But York still found the joke delightful.
"They made a lot of people smile with it, and it's a lot of hard work that's gone into it," she told CBC about the prank and the photo album.
The last page of the book reads, "Remember: adventure before dementia!"
That sounds like good advice.
