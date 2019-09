First, the welcome: Other hotels give you a bottle of water (if you’re lucky); Nick’s lays it on with cocktails and a platter of barbecue oysters. Next, the rooms (ahem, try stand-alone cabins): There are 12, with five out over the water, and all with a rustic-chic charm that’ll have you kicking back on your porch with sandy toes and a cold beer one minute, and soaking in your huge, copper tub the next. And, finally, the restaurant: It’s a charismatic community hub that feels like a cross between salty-dog dive and hunting lodge, only the food’s superb. Go late, after the crowds clear out, go for a window seat, and go easy on the oysters (there are many in your future).Stop by the Tomales Bay Oyster Company , grab a bag of oysters, and take them down the coast about half a mile to Millerton Point beach, which will be far less busy. Of course this means you need oyster-shucking accoutrements and fixings on hand. Bring them with you, grab them at Tomales Bay, or pop into The Marshall Store before you hit Tomales. Your mission for the day: Shuck, slurp, sunbathe. Repeat.