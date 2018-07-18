If you threw together a summer bucket list back in May but have yet to find the time to cross many of the most exciting items off the list, don't panic. Though it might not feel like it, we're less than halfway through the summer, so you've still got time to enjoy some of those classic warm-weather experiences. Plus, Lay's also wants to help you take advantage of the time summer has left by offering a slightly less traditional way to cross one key activity off that list. Today, the brand announced a new line of chip flavors that are each inspired by a different part of the country. Biting into these bags is one fast, albeit less scenic, way to take that cross-country road trip you simply haven't had time for this summer.
The chip flavors in Lay's Tastes of America line will be available starting in late July and will include eight different chip varieties. The collection is reminiscent of Hershey's Flavors of America chocolate line that was released back in Spring 2017, however, instead of having each product be themed around a specific state, the chip flavors will reflect entire regions. Admittedly, you still might want to go out and try some of the regional cuisines IRL since you may not necessarily enjoy eating, say, a lobster roll in chip form.
While you wait for Tastes of America collection to be officially released, start planning by looking ahead at the eight new flavors. Safe travels.