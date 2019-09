If you threw together a summer bucket list back in May but have yet to find the time to cross many of the most exciting items off the list, don't panic. Though it might not feel like it, we're less than halfway through the summer, so you've still got time to enjoy some of those classic warm-weather experiences. Plus, Lay's also wants to help you take advantage of the time summer has left by offering a slightly less traditional way to cross one key activity off that list. Today, the brand announced a new line of chip flavors that are each inspired by a different part of the country. Biting into these bags is one fast, albeit less scenic, way to take that cross-country road trip you simply haven't had time for this summer.