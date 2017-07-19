We’ve seen some wacky trends so far this year, from the obvious unicorn everything, to hybrids like the Whopperito, Spaghetti Donuts, and everything between. While you were busy wincing in disgust or drooling over these trends, cult-favorite potato chip brands were taking their own stab at the mash-up game. There was Pringle’s Top-Ramen flavor, and even the American-expansion its Ketchup-flavor.
But one potato chip brand has won the crown of mash-up master: Lay’s. In addition to its classic potato chips, the company is also known for its “Do Us A Flavor” competition, where fans pitch their flavor ideas for the opportunity to win a million dollars. The competition is back this year for the fourth time, and the three finalists were recently announced. According to a press release, this year’s finalists are: Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese, Crispy Taco, And Fried Green Tomato Chips.
You may ask yourself how it’s possible to capture these food items in a chip, but believe us, it is. We got a chance to try the new flavor contestants and these wacky mash-ups truly include every profile of their real food counterparts. (Whether that's a good or a bad thing, we'll leave up to you to decide.)
Past winners include 2013’s Lay’s Cheesy Garlic Bread, 2014’s Lay’s Kettle Cooked Wasabi Ginger flavor, and 2015’s, Lay’s Southern Biscuits and Gravy flavor, which all won the prize money, respectively. The runner ups from those years, like Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese and Mango Salsa, each won $50,000.
The best part about this annual chip battle is that fans get to decide the winner. The current finalists hit shelves between July 24th and October 8th, and the future official flavor is in the public's hands. In the meantime, we want to know how it's possible to make a chip that tastes like cream cheese, a bagel, and everything seasoning all at the same time.
