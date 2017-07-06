We're Equal Parts Confused & Intrigued By The New Top Ramen-Flavored Pringles

If we were to make a list of nostalgic junk food to buy for an evening in, both Top Ramen and Pringles would make the cut. Pringles remind us of our school lunches in the 90s, while Top Ramen is a throwback to our dorm room days. In those simple times, these snacks were staples, and occasionally, on Saturday nights spent alone with Netflix and our stretchiest yoga pants, we like to relive those glory days. Next time we take a walk down memory lane to junk food town, we’ll have a brand new item that marries these two old-school go-tos because Pringles just released limited edition Top Ramen flavored chips.
Advertisement
Yes, the snack gods have smiled upon us by bringing the folks at Pringles together with those at Nissin. According to a Pringles press release, "Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp. The result — a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl." We're a little unsure why we needed a snack version of Top Ramen since there are plenty of snackers out there that already eat the noodles (dry and crunched up) with the seasoning packet as a sort of chip of its own, but we're willing to go with it.
Based on a random 2015 tweet we tracked down from @RapidBrandsInc, this isn't the first time the world has seen ramen-flavored Pringles. The photo tweeted by the microwave cookware company shows us that ramen Pringles were available at some point in Japan. However, Top Ramen Pringles certainly haven't ever been available before now.
Ramen flavored #pringles! What do you think? Never too much RAMEN here at #RapidRamen! pic.twitter.com/pfC2UV6UvE— Rapid Brands (@RapidBrandsInc) July 20, 2015
The new Top Ramen-flavored Pringles will be around for a limited time starting in late July and are only available at Dollar General. Each canister costs just $1.50, which means we can probably afford to stock up while we can and save them for those very special Netflix nights.
Advertisement