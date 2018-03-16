Do Adult Spring Break Right With Airfare As Low As $34

Back in the day, spring break was one of the most magical times of year. Now that we're adults, though, that special springtime ritual is pretty much non-existent. Some of us no longer have a week-long break built into our schedules, and our parents definitely aren't paying for our vacations anymore. For those reasons, both of which, when it comes down to it, revolve around money, spring break just isn't what it used to be. This year, however, it could feel a little bit more like the good old days because JetBlue is having a timely spring flash sale.
From now until 11:59 p.m. ET today, JetBlue is holding what it calls "The Big Spring Sale." This flash sale features deals on travel between March 27 and June 20, which just so happens to be the very last day of spring. That means any trip you take with plane tickets purchased as part of this flash sale could technically be considered a spring break.
The one-way fares included in The Big Spring Sale start as low as $34 and none are more expensive than $224. Though a variety of different types of destinations are included in this flash sale, we happen to think a proper spring break involves travel to somewhere warm — perhaps a beach-y location — and JetBlue has you covered on that front. You can find cheap flights to several different coastal towns in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and California. Plus, for those feeling just a little bit more adventurous, there are also deals on flights to Mexico, Jamaica, Curacao, Barbados, and more international destinations. So, pack your bags and channel that same sense of freedom and fun you took along on every childhood spring break vacation, because you're about experience that very specific springtime joy all over again.
