JetBlue Might Start Offering Flights To Europe — Which Means More Cheap Flights For Us

JetBlue is looking to start offering flights to Europe, which is good news for those of us who like our options diverse and our flights cheap. CEO Robin Hayes said at a recent aviation-industry conference that the company would decide whether to expand across the pond by the end of this year, according to The Street.
JetBlue currently offers flights to over 100 destinations in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. But not Europe — well, not yet.
The company confirmed its plans to Refinery29, saying that it could potentially offer transatlantic flights thanks to its recent purchase of a fleet of Airbus planes that have the capacity to fly to Europe. The company had been reported as considering Europe as a destination for at least a couple of years.
Advertisement
"Under the terms of our Airbus purchase agreement, we have the option to take delivery of the Airbus A321LR," a spokesperson tells us. "Our understanding is that the LR could potentially fly to Europe from the East Coast. Europe suffers from the same lack of competition and high fares as transcontinental routes have. We have not committed to the LR, or to adding Europe to our network, but that is certainly an environment that JetBlue competes well in. We don’t need to make a decision until the end of 2017, and we will consider opportunities in Europe against other opportunities we are looking at."
Related Video:
Advertisement