Maybe it's the short days, gray skies, or the vacation time you've been quietly stacking since the new year — but there's something about February that makes a vacation sound like the best idea since avocado met toast. The midwinter getaway can take many forms: a girlfriends' lake-house retreat, a solo expedition of a bustling, far-flung city, or a much-needed romantic escape. Just you, them, and somewhere with miles of sparkling sand and pounding waves (and preferably no reception).
Of course, we're firm believers that worrying about what to pack should never be on your itinerary, so we're giving you a peek at Michael Kors' dreamy spring collection. These easy, elegant pieces will make you feel Instagram-worthy every second of your trip, give you enough outfit options for a week, and — best of all — pack easily into a carry-on (because you jet-setters have better things to do than post up at baggage claim). Think: feminine sundresses that effortlessly take you from poolside to tapas, a showstopping floral lace number made for dancing the night away, stylish sneakers and slides that stand up to all-day sightseeing, and the perfect pair of big-deal red heels for when you snag reservations at that buzzy new restaurant. Keep reading for the pieces that make it easy to look luxe, even on a last-minute journey. Now the question isn't "what to pack," it's "do I have to come back?"
Advertisement
What to bring on your next escape? Let’s talk dresses — they’re the perfect vacation outfit because they combine minimal fuss with maximum impact. Plus, they take up almost no room in your carry-on bag (master “the roll” and you’ll even have room to spare for souvenirs).
Go for pieces that can be dressed up or down to make your vacation wardrobe stretch further: This super-romantic floral shirtdress is low-key cool at its best with flats and a messy updo, or you can add a wide belt and clutch to hit the town. Wear a nautical-stripe dress on its own for lazing by the infinity pool all afternoon (frosé in hand, iPhone off). Then belt it and add platform heels for dinner in the town square by moonlight.
Accessories always make the outfit, and that goes double when you're packing light and need to make the most of every outfit. We recommend bringing two bags: a roomy-but-polished satchel or bucket bag to hold all your essentials on the plane and while sightseeing, and a floral-applique mini bag to make your night-out ensemble that much more fun.
Shoes take up the most room in your luggage, so choose wisely: You’ll need a chic-but-comfy pair of sneakers to navigate those cobblestones in style, minimalist slides in optic white are the perfect upgrade to flat sandals, and, of course, a pair of red-suede heels for when you want to turn up the glam. Trust us — with these three pairs, you’ll be covered no matter where your travels take you.
Advertisement
Shop This Story