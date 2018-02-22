Maybe it's the short days, gray skies, or the vacation time you've been quietly stacking since the new year — but there's something about February that makes a vacation sound like the best idea since avocado met toast. The midwinter getaway can take many forms: a girlfriends' lake-house retreat, a solo expedition of a bustling, far-flung city, or a much-needed romantic escape. Just you, them, and somewhere with miles of sparkling sand and pounding waves (and preferably no reception).