We weren't at all shocked to find out that the world's first avocado bar, Avocaderia, saw a huge turnout at its recent opening. However, we were surprised by reports that the restaurant sold out of avocados in the first three hours. You can't have an avocado bar without the avo. According to Extra Crispy , Avocaderia had around 200 ripe avocados stocked and ready for the opening day, but by 2 p.m. the provisions to prepare every item on the menu were sold out. One of the restaurant's founders, Alessandro Biggi, explained to Extra Crispy why they ran out. He said, "Since we just opened, we have a lot of boxes [of avocados], but they're not ripe yet. By tomorrow we'll have more and more and more, but we'll have to let them ripen over the week." Hopefully, the team gets everything straightened out soon because in Brooklyn, people are serious about their avocados.