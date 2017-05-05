10 Ways To Make Guacamole Even Better

Not only is today Friday, but it also happens to be Cinco De Mayo. And on top of making a mean batch of margaritas, we're also planning to whip up an ever meaner batch of guacamole. But before we break into our top ten recipes for our fave green spread, let's chat a bit about the basics.
What goes into your standard bowl of guacamole? For simple starters, we'd go with the following: chopped avocado, minced garlic, olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mash it all together, eye-balling the ratios (more olive oil to thin it out, more lime juice to brighten it, garlic for a punch, and salt to add zest, etc.), and boom you've got the perfect guac for chips, sandwiches, or just for eating with a spoon.
But for those of us who are craving a little more pep in our crunch, we've got the ten tangy recipes ahead; from fruity to spicy, cheesy and much more. Happy Friday, everyone!
