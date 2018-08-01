Guac Is Free At Chipotle Again Today

Update: Yesterday, in honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle offered free guac to customers who ordered an entree online or through the Chipotle app. Today, the chain is continuing to spread good guac news by giving out the freebie for an extra day.
From now until Chipotle's closing time today, order your entree online or in-app, add guac, and the discount will be automatically applied to your purchase.
This story was originally published on July 27, 2018.
If you love Chipotle, but it breaks your heart just a little bit every time you have to pay up the extra $1.50 or so to put guac (the most vital topping) on your burrito bowl, the chain is soon providing a promo that will do a little something to make up for repeatedly causing you heartache. In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is offering guacamole completely free of charge.
Advertisement
Tuesday, July 31, customers can get free guac at Chipotle when they place an entree order online or on the chain's app. In order to get the freebie, simply create an account on the app or on Chipotle's website. If you're already a true Chipotle fan, you can log in with your existing account. Choose a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos, and then select guac as an add-on, side, or with a regular order of chips and guacamole. To take advantage of the special National Avocado Day offer, enter the coupon code "AVOCADO" at checkout. Unfortunately, you cannot get free guac if you don't place your entree order before heading to the store, so make sure to plan ahead.
Chipotle may have caused your heart and wallet a little pain over the years, but its creamy Hass guac keeps fans coming back. The chain must have known that it just wouldn't be right for you spend this Avocado-centric holiday without it.
Guess what— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018
U guys
Awesome news
Can you believe guac is FREE when you order one entrée online only today? Enter code AVOCADO. Details: https://t.co/ylAj3B190j
Advertisement