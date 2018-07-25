Chipotle Bestowed A Lifetime Supply Of Chips & Guac Upon Cardi B & We’re Jealous

Update: When Cardi B shared that she'd scored free chips and guac for life from Chipotle Mexican Grill, many fans of the chain wondered why. The gift was "all in good fun," according to an official statement from Chipotle to Refinery29.
"When we first heard Cardi B’s lyrics in Dinero about just wanting that chips, guac and queso, it obviously resonated! We just so happen to also think that guac is the best green around, so we thought it would be fun to fill a pelican case with free chips and guac cards to set her up for a very, very long time. We like to surprise and delight fans, famous or not, when we see the right opportunity to make their day."
Advertisement
The company also shared information about their give-back efforts: "We also believe in giving back to our communities by partnering with local nonprofits for fundraisers. In 2017, Chipotle gave back $20 million to community organizations nationwide through its fundraising program. Organizations wanting to set up a fundraiser can reach out to us via the Philanthropy section of our website.
This story was originally published on July 22, 2018 at 2:45 PM.
Cardi B has received something that Chipotle lovers can only dream of having on Taco Tuesday — and, really, every day: no longer will she be subjected to hearing the question “You know guac is extra?” every time she orders a burrito bowl. Instead, the Bronx-bred rapper has scored a free lifetime supply of chips and guac from the fast-food chain.
Can you say green with guac-envy? Cardi shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting a photo to her story of a white briefcase that contained a massive supply of “one free chips and guac” cards from Chipotle. Clearly in shock from the goodness coming her way, all she could manage to write over the photo was “OOOOOMMMGGGGG” and some emojis.
There’s been no official word on just why Cardi received such a generous gift, but we reached out to Chipotle for comment and will update with information as it comes. But given that she just gave birth to her first child with husband Offset, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, the congratulations present couldn’t have come at a better time. Because let’s be honest, what mother actually feels like cooking right after delivering a baby?
Advertisement
Besides, Chipotle knows just how much Cardi loves the appetizer. She even raps about it in her collaboration with J. Lo and DJ Khaled on Dinero: “Talk behind my back, but never up in my face, though / I just want my money, chips, guac, and queso / Y’all can kiss my ass, dame un beso.”
Some fans took to Twitter to share Cardi’s excitement and their suggestions one what she should do with all those free coupons. “All I ask is that when Cardi sees me at Chipotle, she comps me the guac,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “Chipotle gave Cardi a lifetime supply of chips and guac. Forget money moves, show me how I can make that type of moves.” Others criticized Chipotle for giving such an extravagant gift to a celebrity who obviously can afford to pay $2 for guac.
All I ask is that when Cardi sees me at Chipotle, she comps me the guac— Bruce Greene (@brucegreene) July 20, 2018
Chipotle gave Cardi a lifetime supply of chips and guac. Forget money moves, show me how I can make that type of moves— Kylie Reed (@kyle_michelle7) July 18, 2018
I got mad the other day when I seen that chipotle gave cardi a lifetime supply of free chips and guac coupons likeee y’all coulda passed that out to the homeless.. https://t.co/sGTq2qlYm1— ageofaquarius (@sweetabyssinian) July 19, 2018
Cardi hasn’t yet shared what she plans to do with the coupons, but who knows? Maybe she will be inspired to donate to those less fortunate.
Advertisement