Cardi B Is Mommy Vlogging & It's The Sweetest Thing I've Ever Seen

While Cardi B is staying off-camera following the birth of her daughter, Kulture, that doesn't mean she's stopped speaking to fans. Instead of posting one of her signature confession-style videos, she's speaking through a small plastic monkey, which naturally makes what she has to say even better. On Tuesday, she used this method to give us some first-hand updates about motherhood, and to express her unending gratitude for her family.
"I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth," Cardi B — or, uh, the toy monkey — said. "I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them."
Advertisement
According to the singer, both her mother and her sister have been right by her side throughout her recovery, while her father has been running errands. This is important, because she wants to spend as much time with the new baby as possible.
"I just want to learn how to be a mom," she continued. "I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work."
Despite taking a break to care for her newborn, things haven't slowed down for Cardi B. She's leading the pack with ten nominations for the VMAs, including Artist Of The Year, Video Of The Year, and Best New Artist. If there was a mom category, it definitely looks like she'd win that, too.
Advertisement