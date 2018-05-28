Don't Call It A Drive-Thru, But Chipotle Is Making It Easier To Order Food

Chipotle restaurants are adding drive-thru windows to serve customers who order their meals online or through the chain’s mobile app, CNBC reports. That’s excellent news for your lunch hour: While the chain has had a solid online ordering system in place for a while now, the drive-thru windows promise to make the pick-up experience more streamlined and a *lot* more convenient.
In an interview with CNBC, Chief Digital and Information Officer Curt Garner points out that digital orders take around 12 minutes to fulfill. (If there’s not a Chipotle within 12 minutes of your office, you may want to start looking for a new job.)
Digital ordering and Chipotle go together like queso and nachos. Since digital orders tend to be more complicated, customers who prefer to really customize their chicken burrito bowls might feel more comfortable using the app or the online form to spell out their preferences. And those who favor the individual packaging hack will be able to stock up on Chipotle sauce without shame — or the fear of holding up the line.
Online ordering might also benefit customers with dietary restrictions or allergies. Since the Chipotle website lists nutrition information, including allergens, ingredients and calories, on their website, some customers may find that it’s easier to cross-reference these details with the restaurant’s menu while ordering their next burrito.
But most importantly, Chipotle’s digital platforms allow you to skip the line! You can set your pick-up time before you even pay for your order — so lining up your Tuesday taco or daily burrito bowl can be part of your morning routine.
Five stores have installed the mobile pick-up lanes so far, and at least one more is expected to open by the end of the year. So if you haven’t downloaded the Chipotle app yet, now’s the time.
