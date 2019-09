Chipotle's New Queso Is Replacing A Major Menu Item — & We're Shook

Chipotle spokesperson, Chris Arnold, told CNBC in an interview on Monday, September 18, about the company's plans to replace their spicy pork sausage completely . "When we decided to move forward with the national rollout of queso, we opted to replace chorizo on the line with queso, so chorizo is going away," Arnold said. He further explained to the news site, "While we really liked the chorizo (and many customers did too), the efficiency of our model has always been rooted in part, in doing just a few things so we can do them really well." While we understand Arnold's sentiment on quality versus quantity, we can't help but wonder if liquid cheese is a worthy burrito filler adversary? Can a creamy sauce successfully replace a crispy meat? Not to mention we weren't altogether wowed by the cheese dip's taste in the first place — and neither was the majority of the Twittersphere, who kicked up a queso takedown storm: with one user tweeting, "I'm convinced Chipotle's queso is reallly jsut queso-flavored hummus." Ew.