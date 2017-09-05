This Is Not A Drill: Chipotle Is Officially Launching Queso Nationwide

Update: Chipotle fans, prepare yourselves because the news you've been waiting for is finally here. The fast casual burrito chain is officially adding queso to menus nationwide.
Chipotle began testing an artificial ingredient-free take on the popular dip back in July that had customers wondering if it was only a matter of time before they could grab a side of queso with their regular orders. Well, starting September 12, the answer is yes. A press release confirms that the test across 350 locations was a success, although the recipe that hits nationwide outposts will be slightly different than the version customers may have tasted over the past couple of months. The chain updated the recipe slightly based on consumer feedback, which means anyone who has already tried it might want to taste-test this menu item all over again.
This story was originally published on July 10, 2017
It’s been a tough year for Chipotle lovers. We’ve seen the chain deal with a $2 billion lawsuit, and most recently it hiked up its prices. After all that, some of fans may have been close to giving up on Chipotle, but the chain just did something that makes us want to say, “All is forgiven.” Today, we found out that queso is being sold at Chipotle’s new public test kitchen in New York City, and we are absolutely ecstatic.
According to Business Insider, the company has long said it would never put queso on the menu because, “Queso has to be made with artificial stabilizers to keep its shiny liquid form,” which goes against Chipotle’s all-natural ingredients shtick. Now, however, it has apparently found a way to make the cheese sauce without those artificial ingredients, and Business Insider reports that it makes a huge difference in taste and texture.
If you're lucky enough to pay a visit to the new test kitchen, which is called Chipotle NEXT Kitchen and is located at 504 6th Avenue, you can order queso on an entree, on the side, or with chips, Eater reports. And, according to Business Insider, it costs an extra $1.25.
Although queso is bound to be the clear standout on NEXT Kitchen's menu — because people really love cheese — it's not the only exciting menu item being tested there. Customers can except to see both alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen margaritas and frozen strawberry margaritas. And they can mix up their salads with new mixed green lettuce and an avocado vinaigrette dressing.
There's no word yet one when or if queso will eventually make its way to Chipotle menus across the country, but we're holding out hope. The chain's CEO told Eater it's the most requested dish that's not on the menu, "All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it." That seems reason enough to bring it to other locations.
