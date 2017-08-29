Story from Food & Drinks

We Tried The Top 4 Fast Food Burritos — & Here's The Winning Bundle

Elizabeth Buxton
Photographed by Corey Olson.
Burritos do something that our other favorite eats simply cannot: they unite a harmonious blend of unique flavors and textures that are lovingly wrapped up for compact munching in a warm edible blanket. The Mexican food classic has a secured some long-standing square footage in our hearts stomaches. That, plus the fact that you can easily (and fairly affordably) pick one up at an array of fast-casual chains anywhere across the country — no searching Yelp for specially-vetted or gourmet joints necessary.
But does that mean that all burritos are created equal? No. Way. And so in order to distinguish and elect the reigning champ of the rice and bean scene, we taste-tested the classic chicken burrito offerings from four major spots: Chipotle, Dos Toros, Moe's, and Taco Bell. Ahead, find out which of the chains were able to achieve ratio harmony — and which turned out to be bundles of disappointment.
