Avocado Fans, Get Your Passports Ready

If you're a fan of avocado toast, avocado buns, and avocado anything, make sure your passport isn't expired. That's because a restaurant devoted to the bumpy fruit is opening its doors in Amsterdam (where it seems all things green are encouraged). The Avocado Show, to open sometime in 2017, will give diners avocado options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.
Billed as Europe's very first avocado bar, the restaurant's all-avocado menu includes 2016's trendiest avocado-centric items (buns, toast, etc.), as well as a few unexpected additions. Namely, a chocolate-avocado smoothie, for those who want a more decadent take on the drink. While the United States has plenty of options for those looking to get their fix, avocados are still gaining in popularity across the Atlantic. The restaurant's cofounders, Julien Zaal and Ron Simpson, along with chef Jaimie van Heije, hope that The Avocado Show is the catalyst to a culinary revolution.
"The possibilities are endless,’ the founders told Algemeen Dagblad, a Dutch newspaper. "Our only rule is that the dishes need to contain the green super fruit in one way or another."
The Avocado Show will be located in the trendy De Pijp neighborhood, so after you wear yourself out browsing one of Amsterdam's biggest open-air markets, you'll have the perfect oasis for a one-of-a-kind meal — and the perfect Instagram, too.
